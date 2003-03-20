Teens' digital time tops TV

Teen-agers now spend more time with digital media than they do watching TV, according to a new study from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Time spent with digital media -- defined as time on the computer, on the Internet and playing video games -- now totals 3.5 hours, compared with 3.1 hours in front of the television. (The terminology may have to change when TV converts to digital).

For all kids (ages two through 17) the time is about evenly divided, with TV still in the lead at 3.1 hours per day compared with 2.9 with digital media.

The report was based on four telephone and online studies of "thousands" of children and their parents.

It was underwritten by BellSouth Corp., Educational Testing Service and Eastman Kodak Co.