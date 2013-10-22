Tedone Named Ad Sales Exec VP at Viacom

Mike Tedone was named executive VP for national and direct response sales, at Viacom's media networks music and entertainment unit.

Tedone had been COO of ad sales for Viacom media networks music and entertainment.

He reports to Jeff Lucas, head of ad sales for the unit. Like Lucas, Tedone joined Viacom from NBC Universal.

"Mike is one of the best and most strategic salespeople in our organization. We're thrilled to have him focused solely in a client-facing role where he can leverage his experience and great relationships to build our business," Lucas said in a statement.