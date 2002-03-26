Ted Turner to keynote FMA conference

Ted Turner will serve as the keynote speaker at this year's Broadcast

Financial Management Association conference June 19 through 21 in Orlando, Fla. Turner

will give his speech at the opening session (June 20) after receiving the BCFM's

"Lifetime Achievement Award."

"Ted Turner has dramatically altered the landscape of both broadcasting and

cable forever," BCFM chairman Buz Buzogany said. "But his contributions to the

general public and to society at large with his philanthropy may yet be his

greatest legacy."