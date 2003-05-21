Ted Turner: Give peace a chance

Former AOL Time Warner Inc. vice chairman Ted Turner has always had a different view of the world than other media

moguls.

"That's the thing that bothers me," he said Monday night in New York. "With

CNN [Cable News Network], it's a global company, and every time we go out and bomb somebody, we are

bombing some of our customers."

Turner made the comments as he accepted an award from the T. Howard

Foundation, which promotes hiring women and minorities in the satellite-TV

industry.

"The best way to combat anything that is bad in the world is to give people

an equal opportunity. If you make friends out of everybody, they won't want to

terrorize everybody," he added.

Turner said he misses the media business. "I didn't leave the business

voluntarily. I kind of hung around a long time after I should have probably

gone," he said.

Turner is pouring millions of dollars into a chain of restaurants, Ted's Montana

Grill.

"If I had started a few years sooner in the restaurant business, McDonald's [Corp.]

would have been quaking in their shoes right now," he said.