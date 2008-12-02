Ted Rogers, Canadian Cable Pioneer, Dies

Edward Samuel "Ted" Rogers, founder and CEO of Rogers Communications, has died, the cable, wireless and media company announced Tuesday. He was 75.

Rogers died of congestive heart failure at his home in Toronto and was “surrounded by loved ones when he died,” the company said. He had been hospitalized in October with a pre-existing heart condition.

"We wish to express our deepest sympathy to Loretta and all of the Rogers family for this loss," Rogers chairman and acting CEO Alan Horn said, in a statement. "Ted Rogers was one of a kind who built this company from one FM radio station into Canada's largest wireless, cable and media company. A leader also in giving to the community through his and Loretta's many philanthropic initiatives. He will be sadly missed."

