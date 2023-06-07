‘Ted Lasso’ Stays At The Top Of TVision’s CTV Power Score Rankings

With its season finale (and possibly its series finale) streaming, Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso again held the top spot on TVision’s Power Score Ranking of connected TV shows for the week of May 29.

Interest in the finale pushed Season 1 of Ted Lasso into the No. 9 position.

Season 1 of another series that ended, Max’s Succession, was the No. 18 ranked show. The current fourth season did not make the top 20.

In its monthly ranking of movies on CTV, TVision said that the top title in May was Hulu’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

White Men Can’t Jump was followed by Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney Plus, Ghosted on Apple TV Plus, Top Gun Maverick on Paramount Plus and Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me on Netflix.

(Image credit: TVision)

Following Ted Lasso among the top series were Freevee's Jury Duty, Netflix’s Fubar, American Born Chinese on Disney Plus and The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV Plus.

TVision noted that grizzled action heroes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone both had popular streaming shows.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.