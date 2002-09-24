TechTV tops 35 million
TechTV has topped the 35 million-subscriber mark, thanks in part to additional carriage in Tampa, Fla. (Time Warner Cable); Santa Barbara, Calif. (Cox Communications Inc.);
and Baltimore (Comcast Corp.).
The carriage breakdown for the channel is 46 percent satellite, 30 percent
analog cable and 24 percent digital cable.
TechTV, which is owned by Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc., covers a broad
spectrum of programming, from tech news to product reviews to video-game guides
to the Thunderbirds camp kids' show of the
1960s.
