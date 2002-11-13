Trending

TechTV taps E! vet

By

TechTV is recruiting a programming veteran from E! Entertainment Television
to step up its entertainment and lifestyle slate.

Greg Brennan, who most recently was executive vice president of programming
and content for E! and its sister network, Style, will be TechTV's new senior VP of programming.

TechTV ditched most of its news and live programming earlier this year in
favor of an entertainment focus.

Brennan had been with E! since 1993.