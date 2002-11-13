TechTV taps E! vet

TechTV is recruiting a programming veteran from E! Entertainment Television

to step up its entertainment and lifestyle slate.

Greg Brennan, who most recently was executive vice president of programming

and content for E! and its sister network, Style, will be TechTV's new senior VP of programming.

TechTV ditched most of its news and live programming earlier this year in

favor of an entertainment focus.

Brennan had been with E! since 1993.