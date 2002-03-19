TechTV talks shop

San Francisco-based cable channel TechTV has reupped with Premier Retail

Networks Inc.

That will keep the high-tech channel high-profile in Wal-Mart Stores Inc.,

Best Buy Co. Inc., Circuit City Stores Inc. and Sears, Roebuck & Co. retail

stores with an average of 100 million shoppers per week, according to

TechTV.

As part of the deal, TechTV will continue to produce

purchase-decision-related programming for PRN, including segments from its

Fresh Gear series.

The channel, owned by Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc., is currently in 30

million-plus homes and is preparing to join the ranks of the Nielsen Media

Research-rated beginning in April.