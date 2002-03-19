Trending

TechTV talks shop

San Francisco-based cable channel TechTV has reupped with Premier Retail
Networks Inc.

That will keep the high-tech channel high-profile in Wal-Mart Stores Inc.,
Best Buy Co. Inc., Circuit City Stores Inc. and Sears, Roebuck & Co. retail
stores with an average of 100 million shoppers per week, according to
TechTV.

As part of the deal, TechTV will continue to produce
purchase-decision-related programming for PRN, including segments from its
Fresh Gear series.

The channel, owned by Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc., is currently in 30
million-plus homes and is preparing to join the ranks of the Nielsen Media
Research-rated beginning in April.