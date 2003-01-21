Trending

TechTV pitches domestic news feed



TechTV is launching a U.S. news feed to provide technology news to cable and
broadcast TV.

The weekly feed will comprise six to seven stories that take a technological
slant on topics "including crime, sports, military, business, entertainment,
medicine and culture."

TechTV already provides an international news feed, distributed by AP to
Europe and Asia.

TechTV, owned by Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc., was at the National Association for Television Programming Executives' show in New Orleans
this week to pitch the service to potential clients.