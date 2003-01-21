TechTV pitches domestic news feed

TechTV is launching a U.S. news feed to provide technology news to cable and

broadcast TV.

The weekly feed will comprise six to seven stories that take a technological

slant on topics "including crime, sports, military, business, entertainment,

medicine and culture."

TechTV already provides an international news feed, distributed by AP to

Europe and Asia.

TechTV, owned by Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc., was at the National Association for Television Programming Executives' show in New Orleans

this week to pitch the service to potential clients.