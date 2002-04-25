TechTV moves toward entertainment

TechTV is abandoning live breaking news in favor of tech-related

entertainment programming and newsmagazines. As a result, about 50 staffers are

losing their jobs, mostly from programming and production.

Flagship daily newscast Tech Live, once a full nine-and-a-half hours,

will drop to a half-hour (it was recently cut back to three-and-a-half hours

daily).

TechTV is buying up entertainment programming with high-tech and futuristic

themes.

Recent pick ups include movies Coma, Demon Seed and

Forbidden Planet and four series -- Max Headroom, Thunderbirds,

Techno Games and Future Fighting Machines. Last month TechTV added

two original information shows, The Tech of and Eye Drops, and an

older series, Big Thinkers, has been revamped into magazine-style.