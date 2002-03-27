TechTV makes more changes

TechTV is altering its schedule again as executives try to plug up holes at the

faltering channel. Six months ago, TechTV slashed its live programming hours in

half, from 12 to six, and fired 25 percent of its staff. Now, the tech

network is canceling two more shows, Silicon Spin and AudioFile,

and axing the shows' staffers.

"While I am truly saddened to see friends and associates go, the cancellation

of shows is an unfortunate but inevitable part of the TV business," senior vice president of programming Greg Drebin said in an internal memo.

The evening edition of news show Tech Live is being reduced to 30

minutes from an hour.

TechTV is adding two weekly half-hour shows, The Tech Of and Eye

Drops, which will start in early April.