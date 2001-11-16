TechTV lays off 130 workers

TechTV layed off 25% of its staff Friday and scaled back its live

programming from 11 hours to six-and-a-half hours.

The cuts eliminated 130 positions and affected divisions across the company.

The network, which is the brainchild of Microsoft co-founder and Charter Communications largest shareholder Paul Allen, says the weakened tech sector and a soft economy prompted the layoffs.

The channel's Tech Live

block previously aired from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but is being trimmed back to three and a half hours, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Three other live shows, Silicon Spin, Call For Help and Screen Savers, will stay on the schedule. - Allison Romano