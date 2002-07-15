TechTV to feed World News Now
TechTV will begin supplying news to ABC's overnight news show, World News Now.
It already provides tech news to ABCNEWS.com .
Leo Laporte, co-host of TechTV's Screen Savers, will also appear regularly on World News Now, which airs weekdays
from 2 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.