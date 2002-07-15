Trending

TechTV to feed World News Now

TechTV will begin supplying news to ABC's overnight news show, World News Now.

It already provides tech news to ABCNEWS.com .

Leo Laporte, co-host of TechTV's Screen Savers, will also appear regularly on World News Now, which airs weekdays
from 2 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.