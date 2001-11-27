TechTV boosts cable carriage
TechTV has received carriage committments from two MSOs that could
potentially increase the network's distribution to 28 million.
Cable
One and Cablevision Systems has agreed to give the network carriage on their digital tiers.
- Allison Romano
