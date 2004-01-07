TechTV Announces New Shows Amid Continuing Sale Rumors

As speculation continues to swirl that Comcast Corp. is close to acquiring TechTV, the cable network is pushing ahead with original programming initiatives. The network Tuesday unveiled two new series at the Television Critics Association tour in Hollywood.

Insiders have said Comcast might merge Tech TV, which reaches 40 million homes, with its video gaming network G4, which currently reaches about 12 million homes. But Tech TV execs gathered at the Critics tour in Los Angeles would not comment about Comcast or any other potential buyer. Programming chief Greg Brannan would say only that "it would not be appropriate to comment on the process." (Sony also has been interested in the network.) Industry executives had expected a sale might be wrapped up by the end of the year, but so far there is no news.

While Tech TV awaits its future, the net has two new series are in the works. Weekly series Nerd Nation, slated for a Jan. 19 debut, will feature famous and not-so-famous nerds and their contributions to mainstream society. Let ’er Rip will visit bizarre mechanical competitions around the U.S. and abroad. That show should debut in the second quarter. Tech TV also renewed two current shows, Unscrewed with Martin Sargent and Invent This.