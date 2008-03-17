Technology Reporter Russell Shaw Dies at 60

Russell Shaw, a technology reporter who earlier this decade wrote a column for Broadcasting & Cable and was otherwise a contributor to the magazine, died March 14 on a reporting trip to San Jose, Calif., according to CNET News.com.

Shaw, who was 60, lived in Portland, Ore.

Along with being knowledgeable about technology, he covered rock music and politics and may have been one of the most habitual pun-makers ever.

For ZDNet, he covered voice over Internet protocol, smart phones and broadband, among other topics. He was also the author of several technology books and a contributor to the Huffington Post.