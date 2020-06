Technology

Steve Schein, senior VP, corporate development and strategic planning, Intertainer, Los Angeles, joins Mixed Signals Technologies, Culver City, Calif., as chief strategic officer/senior VP.

Daniel Sheeran, senior VP, product and strategy, nCUBE, San Francisco, promoted to senior VP, worldwide sales and marketing.

Jackie Forrest, executive director, programming and content acquisitions, Intertainer Inc., Los Angeles, joins InnMedia, Los Angeles, as VP, content and programming.

Emerson Ray, accounts manager, Odetics Broadcast, Anaheim, Calif., joins Sundance Digital, Tampa, Fla., as director, sales, east region.