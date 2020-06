Technology

Appointments at Harmonic Inc, Sunnyvale, Calif.: Michael Moone,

group VP, consumer line of business, Cisco Systems Inc., Sunnyvale, Calif., joins as COO; Dr. Yaron Simler,

VP, marketing, promoted to president, convergent systems division.

Jan A. Camacho,

director, finance and business, tactical systems division, TRW, Carson, Calif., joins Picture PipeLine, LLC, Carson, Calif., as CFO.

Neal McEwen,

CFO/President, VerticalOne, Atlanta, named CFO, Pathfire, Atlanta.

Larry Coleman,

senior VP, product and business development, DemandVideo, Sunnyvale, Calif., appointed senior VP, content and product strategy.