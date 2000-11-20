Technology

Trending

Mark P. Scott,
VP, network development, Cox Communications, Cranston, R.I., named, VP and GM, New England, Cox Business Services.


Ed Elliott,
director of operations, Snell & Wilcox, Santa Clara, Calif., appointed managing director, content operations, DemandVideo, Los Angeles.


Phil Carmichael,
creative director, Video Design Graphics, Toronto/New York, joins Chyron Corp., Melville, N.Y., as director of product management, graphics division.