Technology



Ron Bernard,

president, NFL Enterprises, New York, joins Sekani, New York, as CEO.

James H. Moore,

president and chief operating officer, Crossroad Systems, Austin, Texas, joins BOXX Technologies, Austin, Texas, as chairman.

Marty Morgan, central and eastern regional sales manager, Sigma Electronics, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, joins Vela, Salt Lake City, as Midwest regional sales manager.



Scott Bosen,

senior product manager, Philips Broadcast, Salt Lake City, joins Utah Scientific, Salt Lake City, as director of marketing.