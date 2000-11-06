

Bijan Chowdhury,

senior director, financial services, Oracle, New York, joins Gotham Broadband, New York, as chief operating officer.



David Barrett,

senior VP, technology and e-business solutions, Xceed Inc., New York, joins Sekani Inc., New York, as senior VP.



Dr. Alan E. Bell,

director, digital media standards and commercialization, IBM Research Division, San Jose, Calif., joins Warner Bros. Technical Operations, Burbank Calif., as senior VP, technology.