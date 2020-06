TECHNOLOGY

Rick Chessen, senior legal adviser to FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani, Washington, joins RespondTV, Washington, as VP, policy.

Micah G. Elliot, market management director, Lucent Technologies' Wireless Networks Group, Whippany, N.J., joins Tiernan Communications, San Diego, as senior director, business development, carrier markets.

Appointments at Utah Scientific, Salt Lake City: Larry Walker, director of hardware development, Artel Video Systems, Salt Lake City, joins as director of advanced development; Garn H. Morrell, senior ASIC design engineer, SONIC innovations, Salt Lake City, joins as director of engineering.