TECHNOLOGY
Appointments at Crispin Corp., Raleigh, N.C.: David Jones, customer service manager, named VP and GM; Rex Garrison, broadcast operator, DirecTV, Castle Rock, Colo., joins as customer-service engineer.
Mark Howorth, partner, Brain & Co., Los Angeles, joins National Mobile Television, Los Angeles, as CEO.
Tom Unglaub, Eastern Group VP, marketing, AT & T Broadband, Pittsburgh, Pa. named senior VP, Midwest markets, Grand Rapids, Mich.
