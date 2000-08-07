Appointments at Odetics Broadcast, Anaheim, Calif.: Steven L'Heureux, VP, sales and marketing, named president; Timothy Crabtree, GM, broadcast automation system division, named chief technical officer.

Peter Gyenes, chairman, president and CEO, Ardent Software Inc., Westborough, Mass., joins Informix, Menlo Park, Calif., as CEO.

Appointments at ReplayTV, Los Angeles: Kerry Hunnewell, COO, College Broadcast.com, Santa Monica, Calif., joins as senior VP, strategy and business operations; Jim Hollingsworth, senior VP, sales, named senior VP, sales and marketing.

David W. Stowe, VP, fiber technology, Thomas and Betts, Northboro Mass., joins FONS Corp., there, as VP, research and development.