TECHNOLOGY

Appointments at USA Digital Radio, Columbia, Md.: Jeff Detweiler, worldwide sales and marketing manager, QEI Corp., Williamstown, N.J., joins as broadcast business rollout manager; Russ Mundschenk, chief engineer, wbeb (fm) Philadelphia, joins as field implementation manager; Tom Walker, district sales manager, Northeast, Continental Electronics, Camp Hill, Pa., joins as broadcast engineer.

Dan Dent, VP, operations, DG Systems, San Francisco, named COO.