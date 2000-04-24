Morton Handel, board chairman, Marvel Enterprises Inc., New York, and president, Ranger Industries Inc., Bloomfield, Conn., named chairman, Concurrent Computer Corp., Atlanta.

Michael Teicher, senior VP, global client solutions, Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc., New York, joins ReplayTV Inc. as senior VP, advertising sales, Mountain View, Calif.

D. Colin Boyd, VP, North American sales, Harmonic Inc., Sunnyvale, Calif., named VP, sales and marketing, Aegis Broadband Inc., San Diego, Calif.

Appointments at Gotham Broadband, New York: Patrick McDarrah, VP, sales, distribution, Good Machine, New York, joins as VP, business development; Keith Fredericks, CTO, CDKnet, New York, joins as director, technology.

Alice Cahn, president, television, film and video group, CTW, New York, named managing director, Markle Foundation, there.

Thomas F. McGowan, VP, sales, broadcast, Quantel Inc., Darien, Conn., named VP, sales, video business unit, ParkerVision Inc., Jacksonville, Fla.

Neil Karsh, VP, audio engineering, New York Media Group Inc., New York, joins Leitch Technology Corp. as technology deployment manager, audio and DTV, Northeast sales office, Teaneck, N.J.