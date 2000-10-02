Technology

Michael Riley,

director of marketing, licensed and character brands, Mattel Inc., El Segundo, Calif., joins Sony Pictures Consumer Products, Los Angeles, Calif., as VP, marketing. Steven Cooperman, project manager, Leitch, Los Angeles, joins Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Co., Los Angeles, as product marketing manager, video server and nonlinear systems.

Randall McCurdy,

VP, business development, ReplayTV, Mountan View, Calif., joins RespondTV, San Francisco, as senior VP, partner management and client services.