Tech TV Lays Off 205

With Comcast Corp.’s acquisition of Tech TV expected to close next week, 205 network staffers are being laid off.

Comcast plans to merge San Francisco-based Tech TV with its video game lifestyle network G4, headquartered in L.A.

The combined network will create 80 new L.A.-based jobs, some of which may go to the laid-off workers.