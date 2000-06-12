Tech-team work at Liberate, Harmonic
Liberate Technologies and Harmonic Inc. have outlined standards for compatibility and interoperability testing between their technologies.
Harmonic has also joined Liberate's PopTV program as an infrastructure partner, and Liberate has joined the Harmonic technology-partner program. The interoperability testing will also ensure that the Liberate Mediacast data-broadcasting server functions smoothly with the Harmonic MPEG-2 multiplexing platform.
