CCTV Makes HD Leap with RFS

The Beijing Olympics will not only be produced entirely in HD for international telecasts but will also be broadcast locally in HD by China Central Television (CCTV). CCTV has installed a new UHF combining system from Radio Frequency Systems (RFS) in its landmark television tower in the Haidian District, the tallest structure in Beijing (left).

The three-channel directional waveguide combiner is being used to combine CCTV's existing analog channel with the new HDTV sports channel and standard-definition digital channel. The combined signals are then broadcast through a single existing broadband antenna.

NBC focuses with Canon

NBC Olympics has tapped Canon as its exclusive provider of HD lenses and will also use the Canobeam DT-150 HD Free Space Optics optical transmission system for delivering "beauty shots" of Beijing in uncompressed HD back to NBC's Olympic broadcast facility. For field shots, NBC will use Canon's Digisuper 100AF long-field auto-focus HD zoom lens and the Digisuper 75xs long-field HD zoom lens, both of which feature Canon's proprietary Optical Shift Image Stabilizer ("Shift-IS") technology. For studio shots, NBC will rely on the Digisuper 22xs compact studio 'box' lens, designed for direct mounting on portable HD cameras configured for studio use, such as the Sony HDC-1500s that NBC is using in Beijing.

Alfacam Monitors Action with JVC

Belgium-based mobile truck vendor Alfacam, which is supplying some 18 mobile units to host broadcaster Beijing Olympic Broadcasting, has installed 566 JVC Professional monitors in its HDTV production vans. Alfacam is also building a new production van called the OB32, to be used by high-definition channels in Europe, which will be equipped with a monitor wall comprised of 32 JVC display monitors.