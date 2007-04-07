QTV Bows IP-based Prompting

Teleprompting supplier QTV is introducing the QNxt IP-based, networked prompting system to the U.S. market. QNxt, unveiled by QTV parent Autocue at the IBC show in Amsterdam last fall, offers a prompting application on a PC that connects to the QBox prompting hardware via wired or wireless Ethernet link. That allows the QBox, a small 2-pound box, to be controlled locally or remotely by the PC over an unlimited distance.

“It’s an IP-based scripting architecture on a WAN [wide-area network],” says QTV VP Bruce Levine. The product, he adds, gives news crews considerable new flexibility in the field, because a journalist can download news scripts on a PDA and then send them wirelessly to the QBox. QNxt is currently being beta-tested by ABC News, the BBC and Bloomberg Television.

Canon Pushes Hi-Def Canobeam

Canon has retooled for HDTV its Canobeam optical transmission system, which uses infrared light to transmit video and had some success in the late ’90s as a point-to-point system for live video links. The new version of Canobeam, the DT-150 HD transceiver, can support uncompressed high-definition video at 1.5 gigabits per second (HD-SDI), as well as standard-definition serial digital video (SD-SDI) at 270 megabits per second, at distances up to 1 kilometer. It is designed for situations where fiber-optic cables or microwave links are impractical, and doesn’t require any RF license or frequency coordination to operate.

The Canobeam DT-150 HD can relay embedded HD-SDI and SD-SDI video from multiple cameras or other HD/SD video sources, along with embedded return video and audio to the camera operator, camera-control signals, and robotic camera-control data. It also features Canon’s exclusive “Auto Tracking” feature to maintain beam alignment despite vibration due to wind, rain or unsteady camera platforms. The product has an estimated selling price of $40,000 for a pair of transceivers.