Widevine Gets New Patent

Content-protection firm Widevine Technologies has received a new U.S. patent for digital copy protection, the sixth patent awarded to the Seattle-based company. Patent U.S. 7,150,045 covers new techniques for securing the delivery of multimedia content via the Internet to personal computers and other “untrusted platforms.”

It also includes methods for monitoring, detecting and responding to piracy in the so-called digital hole, the location within digital consumer-electronics devices where content is unprotected.

Some of the concepts referred to in the patent included behavioral tamper and piracy detection, tamper and piracy response, heuristics for automatic evolution of detection mechanisms, and stealthy detector techniques.

Cox Renews Uplit Link

Cox Communications has renewed a transmission contract with New Orleans-based communications provider Uplit, signing a new two-year deal for Uplit to provide satellite uplink services for regional sports network Cox Sports Television.

CST, the exclusive regional sports network of the NBA’s New Orleans Hornets, NFL’s New Orleans Saints, and the Louisiana State University Tigers, has been transmitted by UpLit to cable operators throughout the Gulf Coast region since 2002. Cox’s metro fiber rings route the video signal from various sports venues to UpLit’s satellite teleport facility located in Harahan, La., where it is uplinked and transmitted to approximately 1.5 million viewers in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida.

MicroFirst Automates WNIN

PBS station WNIN Evansville, Ind., is using automation software from MicroFirst Engineering Inc. to handle its program playout and near-line archive-management functions. MicroFirst’s Digital Automation System (DAS) is designed to provide a streamlined workflow for the ingest, meta-data–management, and transmission of multichannel content.