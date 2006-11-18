Widevine Does Telco Deal

Widevine Technologies has signed a six-year deal with Canadian telecommunications provider TELUS to provide its video-content-protection technology across TELUS' broadband, IPTV and mobile platforms.

TELUS will use Widevine's Cypher software to protect content delivered to set-tops and PCs via its broadband network, including downloadable multimedia content and TELUS TV, an IPTV broadcast and video-on-demand (VOD) service. It will also protect content delivered to cellphones through its mobile-TV offering. All three platforms will use the same digital copy-protection.

The deal is worth roughly $5 million to Widevine over the next two years, and could be worth over $30 million in total. The Widevine software is already deployed in parts of TELUS, which has around 11 million customers between its wireline and wireless networks.

DirecTV Taps ChoiceStream

DirecTV is using personalization software from ChoiceStream to help subscribers plan their viewing through directv.com. The service allows DirecTV subscribers to browse programming within a seven-day window, sort content by relevance, rate shows and create a personalized TV schedule online. Over time, the ChoiceStream filtering software will pick up on preferences and make programming recommendations.

It's the first TV deal for ChoiceStream. Says CEO Steve Johnson, “In under a minute, you'll be able to describe your TV preferences well enough so the program guide comes up with a shortlist of the best shows for you.”