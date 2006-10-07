Isilon expands capabilities

Storage vendor Isilon Systems is introducing software intended to dramatically improve the storage capacity and bandwidth of its Isilon IQ clustered storage systems, which are already used by more than 75 media and entertainment concerns, including Clear Channel, NBC, ABC and Comcast.

Version 4.5 of OneFS (One File System) operating-system software will allow Isilon IQ to manage up to 96 separate “nodes” within a system, says Isilon CTO Sujal Patel. That will raise the maximum storage capacity from 528 terabytes to one petabyte (1,000 terabytes) and speed performance from 3 gigabytes per second to 10 gigabytes per second. New software options offered by the Seattle-based company are designed to improve the redundancy of the Isilon IQ system.

Venture-backed Isilon, founded in 2001 by Patel and several other ex-RealNetworks engineers, struck a deal last month with Harris to resell its storage systems alongside Harris servers. The company has also filed plans with the SEC for an initial public offering.