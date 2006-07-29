Canon Unveils Hi-DeF Camcorder

Canon introduced the XH G1 HDV-format camcorder. Featuring three imaging chips (CCDs) and recording 1080i video, it's available in mid November priced at $6,999. The XH G1, which offers a 24-frame-per-second recording mode for a film-like look, also features HD-SDI output with embedded audio and timecode, Genlock synchronization, and timecode in/out.

Canon also introduced the XH A1, aimed at the event–videographer/pro-sumer market. It is also capable of 24-frame recording but has fewer professional features and will be available in late October for $3,999. Both models feature Canon 20x HD zoom lenses and “Super Range” optical image stabilization.

Web-Based App Streamlines Ads

Ad agency Gotham Inc. is implementing its worldwide campaigns with the aid of a Web-based application called Nice Spots. The feature streamlines distribution and adaptation of commercials to international markets. Created by New York post-production house Nice Shoes, Nice Spots replaces the traditional method of shipping a master tape containing various elements specific to different countries, such as graphic and effects elements, titles, and alternative languages. Instead, it stores an encoded master and associated elements on an Internet-accessible server in New York. Nice Spots provides Gotham with secure access to master material 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition to storing master-quality video, Nice Spots can be used to store and distribute video in low-resolution formats like Quicktime, says Nice Spots Managing Director John DiMaggio. Collaborative tools allow clients to view and comment on casting tapes, works in progress or final masters. Other tools include the building of storyboards, online DVD creation, instant Web-reels and podcasting.

Fox “Teletrax” Promos

“Television-intelligence” firm Teletrax has signed a deal with Fox Broadcasting Co. to electronically evaluate use of Fox's broadcast marketing and promotion material by local affiliates. Fox will utilize Teletrax's broadcast- verification services to analyze stations' use of its material, and Teletrax will provide Fox with reports detailing how content is disseminated.

Teletrax, which is both a subsidiary of Medialink Worldwide Inc. and a joint venture of MediaLink and Royal Philips Electronics of the Netherlands, provides a digital-video-watermarking and content-monitoring service to studios, news organizations, syndicators and the advertising industry. A proprietary network of detectors monitors more than 1,250 TV channels in more than 50 nations, including the top 150 markets in the United States, representing more than 90% of television households.