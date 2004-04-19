Tech Roundup Out West
NBC News to Test XDCAM
Sony's XDCAM will be heading over to Greece to be used for shooting profiles
of athletes, but before it heads overseas NBC News will have a chance to put
it through its paces.
Stacy Brady, NBC vice president of news field
operations, says she's excited to check out XDCAM's interoperability with
Avid nonlinear editing systems that NBC News uses. "As a result, we'll be
able to shoot, review, edit and access material more quickly than ever
before," she says.
Apple Rolls Out HD System
The newest version of Apple's popular Final Cut Pro nonlinear editing system
is making the leap to high definition.
The price is the same at $999 (but free for users of FCP
version 4 and $399 for users of earlier versions), but now users who shoot on
Panasonic's DVCPRO HD format will be able to edit the material as if it were
shot in standard definition. Apple also introduced its first realtime motion
graphics system, Motion, available now for $299.
Thomson, Apple: Come Together
While we're on the subject of Apple's Final Cut, Thomson Grass Valley and Apple announced an agreement that will integrate the editing system into Thomson Grass Valley's news
production system.
The move will make it easier for "craft" editors who use
FCP to edit news promos to work with content at the same time that news
editors use the same material to put together story packages.
Avid Believes In DNxHD
Avid has introduced a new system for HD content creation that reduces the
storage and bandwidth requirements of HD files to standard-definition sizes.
For Avid customers, that means they can work in HD with all of the
functionality they came to expect in SD. In addition, Avid says the quality
of the content remains at "master quality," meaning it is good enough to
serve as a master copy from which on-air copies are derived.
Ikegami Believes In DNxHD, Too
Ikegami will develop an HD tapeless camcorder with the help of Avid's DNxHD
technology.
The two companies collaborated on the first tapeless camcorder
nine years ago. Ikegami is expected to announce
further details this week.
P2 Finds Believers
A number of station groups have signed on to use Panasonic's P2 solid-state
memory camcorder.
Sinclair Broadcast Group will purchase six units for WNYO
Buffalo and will roll it out to other stations as depreciation cycles
permit.
Media General will convert six of its stations to the format by year
end and expects to have 19 using it by 2006. In addition Scripps will install
some units at WEWS Cleveland and Liberty
Corp. will also deploy the new format.
