Tech Roundup Out West

NBC News to Test XDCAM

Sony's XDCAM will be heading over to Greece to be used for shooting profiles

of athletes, but before it heads overseas NBC News will have a chance to put

it through its paces.

Stacy Brady, NBC vice president of news field

operations, says she's excited to check out XDCAM's interoperability with

Avid nonlinear editing systems that NBC News uses. "As a result, we'll be

able to shoot, review, edit and access material more quickly than ever

before," she says.



Apple Rolls Out HD System

The newest version of Apple's popular Final Cut Pro nonlinear editing system

is making the leap to high definition.

The price is the same at $999 (but free for users of FCP

version 4 and $399 for users of earlier versions), but now users who shoot on

Panasonic's DVCPRO HD format will be able to edit the material as if it were

shot in standard definition. Apple also introduced its first realtime motion

graphics system, Motion, available now for $299.



Thomson, Apple: Come Together

While we're on the subject of Apple's Final Cut, Thomson Grass Valley and Apple announced an agreement that will integrate the editing system into Thomson Grass Valley's news

production system.

The move will make it easier for "craft" editors who use

FCP to edit news promos to work with content at the same time that news

editors use the same material to put together story packages.



Avid Believes In DNxHD

Avid has introduced a new system for HD content creation that reduces the

storage and bandwidth requirements of HD files to standard-definition sizes.

For Avid customers, that means they can work in HD with all of the

functionality they came to expect in SD. In addition, Avid says the quality

of the content remains at "master quality," meaning it is good enough to

serve as a master copy from which on-air copies are derived.



Ikegami Believes In DNxHD, Too

Ikegami will develop an HD tapeless camcorder with the help of Avid's DNxHD

technology.

The two companies collaborated on the first tapeless camcorder

nine years ago. Ikegami is expected to announce

further details this week.



P2 Finds Believers

A number of station groups have signed on to use Panasonic's P2 solid-state

memory camcorder.

Sinclair Broadcast Group will purchase six units for WNYO

Buffalo and will roll it out to other stations as depreciation cycles

permit.

Media General will convert six of its stations to the format by year

end and expects to have 19 using it by 2006. In addition Scripps will install

some units at WEWS Cleveland and Liberty

Corp. will also deploy the new format.