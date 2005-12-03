Tech Briefs

Norsat Hits Alaska

KTVA Anchorage, a CBS affiliate, has purchased the Norsat NewsLink satellite newsgathering system for its news operations. KTVA VP/General Manager Jerry Bever says the system is easy to use and is also well-suited for the Alaska climate because it can handle extreme temperatures and weather conditions. It includes a compact satellite terminal that fits into three portable, airline-checkable cases—an essential feature for a news crew that’s covering a state as large as Alaska.

Harris Revamps NetVX

Harris is rolling out a new version of NetVX, a multi-source networking product that helps television stations and network facilities monitor and make better use of transmission bandwidth.

Among the product’s key features, according to John Delay, Harris director of strategic management for networking solutions: the ability to synchronize multichannel video decoders simultaneously and to add statistical multiplexing to standard-definition encoders—two steps that help TV distributors maximize the quality of their delivery systems. “This allows for a whole new environment for operators, both inside and outside their networks,” he says.