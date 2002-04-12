Teamsters come out against EchoStar deal

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is the latest group to oppose EchoStar Communications Corp.'s proposed $26 billion purchase of Hughes Electronics Corp. and its

satellite-TV subsidiary, DirecTV Inc..

"We ask for your help in opposing

this deal that would grant a DBS [direct-broadcast satellite] monopoly to a corporation with a

deplorable track record of customer and labor relations," Teamsters president James

Hoffa wrote in a scathing letter to some of the leaders of the House

and Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees.

"EchoStar has made no secret of its militant anti-union stance, and it has refused

to bargain in good faith with its union employees," the letter added. "Instead, EchoStar has

resorted to a pattern of threats and dismissals in an attempt to intimidate

workers from a number of unions."

The Teamsters plan to send similar letters to Attorney

General John Ashcroft and Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell, a

spokesman said.