Teamsters come out against EchoStar deal
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is the latest group to oppose
EchoStar's proposed $26 billion purchase of Hughes Electronics, and its
satellite-TV subsidiary, DirecTV.
"We ask for your help in opposing this deal that would grant a DBS monopoly
to a corporation with a deplorable track record of customer and labor
relations," wrote Teamsters President James Hoffa in a scathing letter to some
of the leaders of the House and Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees.
"choStar has made no secret of its militant anti-union stance and has refused
to bargain in good faith with its union employees. Instead, EchoStar has
resorted to a pattern of threats and dismissals in an attempt to intimidate
workers from a number of unions."
The Teamsters plan to send similar letters to Attorney General John Ashcroft
and FCC Chairman Michael Powell, said a spokesman.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.