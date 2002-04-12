Teamsters come out against EchoStar deal

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is the latest group to oppose

EchoStar's proposed $26 billion purchase of Hughes Electronics, and its

satellite-TV subsidiary, DirecTV.

"We ask for your help in opposing this deal that would grant a DBS monopoly

to a corporation with a deplorable track record of customer and labor

relations," wrote Teamsters President James Hoffa in a scathing letter to some

of the leaders of the House and Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees.

"choStar has made no secret of its militant anti-union stance and has refused

to bargain in good faith with its union employees. Instead, EchoStar has

resorted to a pattern of threats and dismissals in an attempt to intimidate

workers from a number of unions."

The Teamsters plan to send similar letters to Attorney General John Ashcroft

and FCC Chairman Michael Powell, said a spokesman.