Team Whistle Integrates Sponsor GNC Into ‘No Days Off’ Series

Digital content company Team Whistle has integrated sponsor GNC into a new episode of its series No Days Off.

In the lead-up to the Olympics, No Days Off will feature freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy talking about how GNC is a part of his training regimen.

“At GNC, we continue to partner with Whistle and integrate into their No Days Off franchise because it allows us to emphasize that GNC nutritional products are essential enhancers for the performance and everyday lives of athletes at all levels and ages,” said Lauren Mannetti, VP of marketing at GNC. “Top-tier sports nutrition goes beyond strength training, encompassing lifestyle changes and commitment. We are thrilled to feature Gus Kenworthy, who understands the value of high-quality, science-backed supplements as tools to elevate performance.”

The episode follows Kenworthy, a silver medalist at the 2014 Sochi Olympic games and a five-time X Games winner, over the course of a day of training alongside his trainer, giving viewers insights into his unique training habits, health routine and the role GNC plays in his regimen.

“Even though I’m not competing anymore, making time for training is still very important to me and I rely on the best tools to optimize my fitness,“ Kenworthy said. “That includes GNC sports products for pre-workout, post-workout, and recovery. I’m excited to give my fans a behind-the-scenes look at a typical day for me and show how GNC’s nutritional products help make the most of every session.”

To further promote No Days Off, Whistle has produced short-form social assets that will run across TikTok, Instagram Reels, Facebook Reels, Snapchat, and YouTube Shorts.

In one short, Kenworthy shares how he optimizes his performance with GNC’s sports nutrition products. In another, he makes a GNC-filled protein shake while talking about the courage it took for him to come out and live authentically.

No Days Off has accumulated 7.1 billion lifetime global views and profiles remarkable athletes whose drive and motivation have allowed them to overcome barriers and accomplish incredible triumphs.

“Whistle creates ‘always-on’ social content that resonates with culture around big tentpole moments, allowing our partners to align with their core audiences and passions throughout the year,” said Hanna Work, director of brand partnerships at Team Whistle. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with GNC, creating timely content with incredible talent like Gus Kenworthy, while naturally integrating their core products and messaging.”

Whistle previously collaborated with GNC during March Madness with content featuring North Carolina forward Armando Bacot.