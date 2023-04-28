NFL’s Deebo Samuel Gets ‘Pressed’ In New Series From Team Whistle

Elusive NFL star Deebo Samuel is surprised to find himself being grilled by grade-school journalists in the new original Team Whistle series Pressed.

Also getting the treatment on the show are Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe, expected to be picked in the NFL draft.

“We are so excited to be launching Pressed because of how much we value content that is both authentic and relatable, and there is nothing more authentic than kids asking sincere questions. Given my experience in the scripted comedy space, it was a natural fit for me to step in as the series writer, producer, and director, said Nick Peet, Creative Strategist at Team Whistle. “We look forward to bringing some laughter and levity to sports programming.”

The young reporters get a break during the series’ Halftime segment, when they get drinks and snacks.

“I knew that I was going to be grilled with questions by participating in Whistle’s Pressed’ series. What I didn’t know was that I would be walking in a room with very young up and coming journalists who very much looked the part with their glasses, blazers and notepads”, said Samuel. “Everybody needs to know, do not be fooled. These kids came prepared. They have real futures ahead of them and we had a great time. Glad I was able to participate.”

The series launches Friday on Whistle’s YouTube page and other social media accounts.

To promote Pressed, Team Whistle will have social assets running across TikTok, IG Reels and YouTube.