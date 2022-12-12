Teads Integrates IAS Brand Suitability Controls Into Platform

Teads said it has integrated Integral Ad Science’s Context Control systems into its platform, providing clients with enhanced brand suitability and contextual advertising capabilities.

IAS’s technology determines the sentiment and emotion of content. Correctly categorizing content enables Teads clients to maximize the scale of ad campaigns and support quality journalism by not rejecting news content unreasonably.

“As a luxury brand, the quality of the media environments our ads are seen in is of critical importance to our digital advertising strategy. A key part of that is maintaining close control of the content our advertising is placed adjacent to, without compromising on the potential scale of reach,” said Barbara Dang, EMEA Media & Global Fragrances Communication Director, Shiseido. “Being able to integrate IAS’s latest solution within the Teads platform enables us to achieve both of these goals, giving us ultimate peace of mind for brand suitability whilst still achieving outcomes for the business.”

Inventory filtering is done upfront, pre-bid. Which allows selecting another ad for which the content is suitable, enabling publishers to better monetize their inventory.

“We’ve seen a sharp increase recently of marketers who are more conscious than ever of the sustainability of their media strategies. This partnership with IAS gives advertisers far greater control over their content adjacencies, layering third-party solutions on top of Teads’ quality inventory,” said Remi Cackel, Chief Product Officer at Teads.. By providing clients with the optimum level of brand suitability and the ability to serve campaigns at scale to reach more consumers, we are continuing to build trust and provide safe solutions for brands. This integration with IAS will increase support for quality journalism, providing a better outcome for all.”