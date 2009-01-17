T.D. Jakes Syndie Talker Waits Till 2010
CBS Television Distribution's new first-run talk show starring evangelical preacher T.D. Jakes is being held until fall 2010. The company blames the bad economy.
Jakes had been sold to the Tribune and Fox stations in top markets, and was expected to go forward until last week.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.