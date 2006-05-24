TCM Gets Serious About Series

Turner Classic Movies looks like it is getting into the series TV business.

TCM is developing two pilots, Take Two (working title) with Wilmer Valderrama (That '70s Show), and Idols (also working title), that could become the film net's first original series.

Take Two will give a young actor a chance to play (or re-imagine) a classic scene from a Hollywood movie. In the pilot, Valderrama picks a scene from Ray Milland's Oscar-winning vehicle, The Lost Weekend.

The two shows are part of a programming initiative to broaden the viewer base of the network.

Also in the works is a late-night cult movie "showcase" hosted by Rob Zombie (House of 1000 Corpses), and Edge of Outside, TCM's first in-house documentary production, about independent filmmakers such as John Cassavettes and Sam Peckinpah.