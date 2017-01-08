TCA: CW Renews ‘Supergirl,' ’Supernatural,' Others for '17-'18

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- The CW has given early renewals to seven series for 2017-2018. Arrow is a go for season six, The Flash and Jane the Virgin got the green light for season four, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for season three, and Supernatural is coming back for season 13.

Premiere dates will be revealed at a later time.

CW President Mark Pedowitz made the announcement to reporters at TCA press tour in Pasadena Jan. 8.

“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas,” said Pedowitz. “Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”