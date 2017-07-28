TCA17: Starz Picks Up ‘The Rook’

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Beverly Hills, Calif. — Starz has greenlit spy thriller The Rook, network president and CEO Chris Albrecht announced Friday during Starz's TCA summer press tour session.



The series, which comes from Lionsgate and Liberty Global, will premiere on the cabler in 2018.



Twilight creator Stephenie Meyer and The Night Manager’s Stephen Garrett will executive produce with Garrett also serving as showrunner.



“A high-end series aimed right at the sweet spot of our audience, The Rook is a great addition to a Starz slate loaded with the most exciting new and returning series offered by any platform anywhere,” said Albrecht. “We are thrilled to add the talents of Stephen Garrett and Stephenie Meyer to our creative family and forge our partnership with the Lionsgate Television Group and Liberty Global. The Rook is instantly addictive from the very first scene and introduces what we believe will be one of the most fascinating and thrilling female protagonists on television.”



The Rook, which is based on the book by Daniel O’Malley, follows a young woman who is pursued by paranormal entities and is working to come to grips with her own abilities.



“Everything starts with great writing,” said Character 7’s Executive Chairman Stephen Garrett. “To be conspiring on The Rook in partnership with Stephenie based on a book that is as dazzling as it is surprising and working with the talented [screenwriting] team of Sam [Holcroft] and Al [Muriel], is the perfect springboard for thrilling television. The teams at Lionsgate, Starz and Liberty Global are great champions of creativity, and we’re looking forward to partnering with them.”