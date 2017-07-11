Season Three of ‘Outlander’ on Starz Sept. 10

Season three of Outlander starts on Starz Sept. 10. The season will offer 13 episodes based on Voyager, the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series.

Ronald D. Moore developed the TV project. Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are in the cast, Balfe playing Claire and Heughan playing Jamie.

The third season picks up right after Claire returns to her life in 1948. Pregnant with Jamie’s child, she struggles with the fallout of her reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband.

Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand in a battle and the loss of Claire. Jamie and Claire attempt to work out their lives apart from one another.

Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries are executive producers. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The third season filmed in Scotland, as well as Cape Town, South Africa, where sea voyage scenes were shot on the former sets of the Starz series Black Sails.