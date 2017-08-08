TCA17: Showtime Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Shameless’, ‘White Famous’

Showtime has set the fall premiere dates for its comedy slate.



White Famous will bow on Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with Shameless returning for season eight Nov. 5. at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



Leading out of Shameless will be SMILF at 10 p.m. ET/PT followed by White Famous at its new time.



White Famous is based on the experiences of Jamie Foxx. Foxx is an executive producer on the series with writer and showrunner Tom Kapinos also serving as an EP.



SMILF is an adaptation of Frankie Shaw’s Sundance award-winning short film. Shaw stars in, writes, produces and directs the comedy.