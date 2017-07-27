Showtime Picks Up Trump White House Animated Series

Showtime has ordered 10 episodes of an animated series about the Trump White House, Showtime Networks president and CEO David Nevins announced Thursday.



Stephen Colbert will executive produce the currently untitled show, which will premiere this fall.



"I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I'm honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said. “I've seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA."



Chris Licht, who is an executive producer on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, will also serve as an EP on series.



“Stephen and Chris have an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for them,” Nevins said. “Their vision will produce a comedy that makes waves, gets attention and plays great on our networks, including our streaming service.”



The series comes from CBS Television Studios.